Benny Morris's Corner
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Ben-Gvir's Latest Antic: Crocodiles
A few days ago, Israeli Prison Service bulldozers and diggers began excavating trenches and basins around a section of the vast Ketzi’ot Detention…
Jul 28
•
Benny Morris
56
2
5
GENOCIDES GALORE
Israel Condemns the Armenian Genocide
Jul 14
•
Benny Morris
114
1
23
June 2026
Lebanon in Everyone's Sights
This must be the first instance in modern history, perhaps in all of human history, when one side, the United States and Israel, has won all the battles…
Jun 25
•
Benny Morris
10
4
1
A Forgotten Ethnocide
In a godforsaken patch of northeastern Peru, the Putumayo jungle area between the Igara-Parana and Putomayo rivers, sources of the Amazon, lived some…
Jun 10
•
Benny Morris
58
1
19
May 2026
The West Bank - A Past with No Future
The Six-Day War, in all that pertains to Jordan and the Palestinians, was an Israeli Pyrrhic victory to end all Pyrrhic victories – a catastrophe in the…
May 28
•
Benny Morris
152
3
21
A Necessary Special Relationship
The US and Israel
May 15
•
Benny Morris
68
12
1
Matti Friedman's "Out of the Sky"
A Tale of Heroism and Sacrifice
May 2
•
Benny Morris
10
1
2
April 2026
ENDLESS WAR, an overview
Israel has now been battling the Islamists who seek to destroy it for three years and there is no end in sight.
Apr 18
•
Benny Morris
123
8
17
Wars in the Valley of the Elah
Mornings I take the dog for a walk in the Valley of the Elah (just south of Beit Shemesh), where, according to the Bible, the young David slew the…
Apr 4
•
Benny Morris
63
5
5
March 2026
DRAMATIC DAYS
On 8 March, a few days after Lebanese Islamist Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward northern Israel triggering Israeli…
Mar 25
•
Benny Morris
60
2
7
My Wars
I have been in them all, at least those of the 20th century.
Mar 12
•
Benny Morris
7
2
February 2026
Arabs (and Jews) during the Anglo-American Conquest of North Africa in 1942-1943
Politically, it was a strange war, the Allied invasion and conquest of French-ruled North Africa – Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia – in November 1942-May…
Feb 26
•
Benny Morris
65
1
6
© 2026 benny morris
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts