Benny Morris's Corner

Benny Morris's Corner

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Bill's avatar
Bill
Oct 11, 2025

Thank you, Mr. Morris, for a much more balanced piece, clearly explaining some of the pertinent history, and the ignorance of so many all the while they are agitating against Israel.

But I do have a question.

You write “anti-Israeli sentiment born of Israel’s brutal occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the 1967 Six Days War and how it has steadily been depicted in the Western media. And, of course, currently, the devastation and suffering of Gaza’s civilian population as Israel daily pounds the Strip, in retaliation and revenge for what Hamas did on 7 October 2023”.

Was the occupation indeed so “brutal “ between 1967 and 1988? I remember the Arabs of the territories enjoying (for the first time) freedoms of travel, press, commerce, assembly, etc. etc. it was the Arabs that brought that to an end when they launched their 1st intifada.

And do you honestly believe (I don’t) that the IDF was acting out of “retaliation and revenge” and not out of determination to deny Hamas the opportunity to repeat their promise of repeat October 7 “again and again”?

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Jon M.'s avatar
Jon M.
Oct 11, 2025

Liked this piece. The Roman Catholic creed lays blame appropriately: "[Jesus] was crucified under Pontius Pilate. He suffered death and was buried." I think your general point is well-taken though.

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