Walking about Paris’s Musee de Cluny, the medieval art museum, one is overwhelmed by the images of Christ lugging the cross up Calvary, suffering and dying on the cross, and, dead and bleeding, lowered to the ground - and one cannot but wonder how these images, and the accompanying Gospel texts blaming “the Jews,” of that time and their descendants, affected the psyches of Christians over the following twenty centuries. (Why, incidentally, little or no blame attaches to the Roman governor who ordered Christ’s death and the Roman soldiers who carried out the execution and their descendants is surely one of the divine mysteries. Why the Jews and not, at least a little, the Italians?)

Every child in Christian Europe and the Americas was nurtured on these images and texts during these twenty centuries and, as an adult, was incessantly roiled by this story from church pulpits. True, less and less attend churches this past 150 years. But still, Mikis Theodorakis, the 20th century Greek composer, told an interviewer that he imbibed antisemitism in his mother’s milk.

By the 7th century, Christian antisemitism, by way of merchants and travelers, had reached Hijaz, and so Islam’s sacred text, the Koran, calls the Jews “killers of prophets,” an apparent reference to the Jews and the death of Christ. But it also references Islam’s prophet and founder, Mohammed, who, according to the Koran, the Jews, rejecting him and his Message, repeatedly attempted to poison him and refused to convert. So Mohammed went on to exterminate the region’s Jewish tribes, slaughtering their men and enslaving and Islamizing their women and children. Henceforth the Koran branded the Jews “enemies of Islam” and “sons of pigs and apes.” Antisemitism has informed Muslim Arab culture and society ever since, occasionally triggering pogroms and always engendering contempt, humiliation and, at times, especially of civil discord or geopolitical threat, oppression.

In her autobiography, Infidel, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, the Somali-born one-time Dutch parliamentarian and conservative thinker, wrote about her years as a child in Saudi Arabia. She recalled that one day she heard one or more Arab women, while hanging out the laundry, cursing the Jews. But there were no Jews in the vicinity, indeed, in Saudi Arabia; the women had never set eyes on a Jew, Jews had never attacked the kingdom, yet the women were cursing “the Jews.”

I write of Muslim antisemitism because it is crucial to understanding what has ignited America’s campuses and Europe’s city streets these past two years against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Moslems – born in the United States or in Europe or recently arrived, as students or immigrants or asylum-seekers – have been at the forefront of the protests and demonstrations, organizing and inciting, chanting “death to Israel,” “death to the West,” and, occasionally, “death to the Jews.” In many European cities Moslems feel empowered, their growing numbers cowing politicians, businessmen, university heads and journalists.

But it is not only the Koran and tales of the 7th century that are responsible for modern Moslem antisemitism. The 19th century saw a resurgence of antisemitism, as an offshoot of the traditional Christian Jew-hatred, in various parts of Europe - alongside the flowering of nationalist movements that generally castigated “the Other.” And there was no more prominent “Other” than the Jew. European nationalist and antisemitic tropes gradually penetrated the Ottoman-ruled Middle East, generating Arab nationalism while adding a new European layer to the existing base of Muslim detestation of and contempt for the Jews. The 1840 Damascus Affair, in which Jews were falsely blamed for murdering two Christians to obtain blood fore ritual purposes, exemplifies this importation of European antisemitic “produce” to the Moslem Arab world.

Generally, as long as Islam’s Jews were submissive and obedient nothing much happened. The rise of Zionism and the movement’s gradual empowerment in Palestine changed all that. The Jews living in the Arab lands growingly came to be seen by their Moslem neighbors and rulers as actual or potential allies of Zionism; in June 1941 Moslem mobs rampaged through Baghdad, killing and raping hundreds, and six-seven years later similar mobs converged on Jews in Morocco, Aleppo, Aden, and other sites around the Arab world.

During the Second World War, to the extent that it is possible to gauge public opinion in the non-democratic Arab world, most Moslems supported Axis victory, partly out of antisemitism, partly because Britain and France were seen as the imperialist suppressor of Arab nationalist goals. But the Zionist victory in the war of 1948, the devastation of Palestinian Arab society and the creation of the refugee problem, and the emergence of the State of Israel contributed to growing fear and hatred of the Jews around the Arab world, and in the course of late 1940s , the 1950s and the 1960s, all the Middle Eastern and North African Jewish communities were intimidated into flight, most settling in Israel, a small minority washing up in Britain and France.

The dramatic events of the 1940s had a contrary effect in the West. Hitler’s destruction of European Jewry and the West’s defeat of expansionist Nazism staunched antisemitism in Western Europe and the United States; antisemitism, at least for a time, became politically taboo and was sequestered underground, far from sight. The Arab-Israeli war of 1948 war did little to dent this no-no, despite the tragedy that befell the Arabs of Palestine. Indeed, even America’s Ivy League universities, which had long curtailed the admission of Jews, now switched tack and Jews, as students and professors, flooded the best campuses.

But by the 2020s the memory and impact of the Holocaust had faded. And the Gaza war witnessed a convergence of Western and Moslem antisemitism. Indeed, now, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, old-style Moslem antisemitism washed across Europe, persuading ignorant Europeans that their antisemitism had actually been legitimate.

But, of course, it wasn’t all or only or perhaps even mainly antisemitism – there was and is also genuine anti-Israeli sentiment born of Israel’s brutal occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the 1967 Six Days War and how it has steadily been depicted in the Western media. And, of course, currently, the devastation and suffering of Gaza’s civilian population as Israel daily pounds the Strip, in retaliation and revenge for what Hamas did on 7 October 2023 and in its effort to crush the Hamas.

Today it is all but impossible to disentangle anti-Israeli passions and antisemitism as the driving forces of the protests, especially among the (largely ignorant) young in the West. All or almost all they see and know is the images of dead and wounded Arab babies and women (never, incidentally, of jihadi fighters) broadcast on TV screens. I say ”ignorant” because these young know nothing of the history of the 140-year-old conflict in Palestine\the Land of Israel (when challenged about the commonly brandished slogan “From the River to the Sea” few demonstrators were actually able to name the “River” or the “Sea”); know nothing about the Arab terrorism that stalked the Zionist effort to settle in their ancient patrimony, the Promised Land; know nothing of the wars Palestinians and Arab states have waged against the Jewish state while the Palestinians consistently rejected the (periodic) peace offers made by the Zionists\Israel and the international community for a two-state compromise – by the British Peel Commission in 1937, by the UN General Assembly in November 1947, by US President Bill Clinton and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 2000, and by Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in 2007-2008. These young are probably even unaware of the treaties signed by Israel with Egypt and Jordan in which land was traded for durable peace, to mutual satisfaction.

These pacific offers and realities, of course, were denounced by the region’s Islamists, Hamas, Lebanon’s Hizbullah, Yemen’s Houthis and the Islamic Republic of Iran. These Islamists are not exactly “Nazis”, as Israel’s corrupt and incompetent prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, would have it. But, yes, Hamas are close cousins of ISIS, though they have had the public relations smarts not to broadcast slitting the throats of hostages. But Hamas, a misogynist, homophobic, anti-democratic organization, has been equally murderous. And, indeed, antisemitic to the core. Hamas kindergartens and schools in the Gaza Strip, the territory ruled by the organization since 2007, systematically inculcated (and still inculcates) hatred of Jews and Israel, in line with their foundational Charter or Covenant from 1988.

That charter bluntly promises the believers that “Islam will destroy Israel.” But it is also explicitly antisemitic, their goal being the destruction of the Jews. The charter – which has never been revoked or annulled (though in 2017 the organization published a watered-down version for the consumption of Western naifs) - states: “Our struggle against the Jews is very great and very serious … The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdullah [i.e., servant of Allah], there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.” The charter goes on to assert that the “Jews were behind World War I … [and] World War II through which they made huge financial gains …” and blames the Jews for the French and Russian revolutions (and for creating the United Nations!).

So the mass slaughter of Israelis by the Hamas on October 7, with its accompanying rapes and beheadings and hostage-taking of babies and octogenarians was all there in the documents and the ideology before the blood was actually shed. Why the keffiya-ed Christian youths (and professors) marching through America’s campuses and Europe’s capitals don’t see the Hamas’s homophobia and misogyny and totalitarianism and, yes, anti-Christian\anti-Western core beliefs, is beyond comprehension.

Somehow the demonstrators don’t see Hamas for what it is. A major agent in this whitewashing has been the gulf emirate of Qatar, with its jihad-supporting broadcasting network, Al Jazeera. Qatar has poured into the West, especially its university campuses, many billions of dollars to market a roseate version of Islamism and has even channeled millions to Netanyahu’s inner circle of aides (and in Israel it is rumored that Netanyahu himself has long enjoyed largesse from Doha). Over the years Netanyahu directly, personally facilitated Qatar’s subsidies of Hamas, bankrolling the tunnels and rockets and Kalachnikovs displayed on October 7 and since, and the mosques and schools that dispensed the organization’s ideology.

Among the demonstrators taken in by Hamas and Qatar’s propaganda machine are even some Jews. Indeed, in one freakish twist one finds some Jews – Sephardi or Mizrahi (eastern) Jews - inveighing against other Jews – Ashkenazi Jews. The European Ashkenazi Jews, of course, created the Zionist movement and established the State of Israel, which eventually many Sephardi Jews came to accuse of mis-absorbing them when they arrived in the Jewish state in their hundreds of thousands from the Middle East and North Africa in the late 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Among those eventually discontented Sephardi immigrants were the Iraqi Avi Shlaim and his family. Shlaim, a prominent Oxford University historian with an anti-Ashkenazi chip - indeed boulder - on his shoulder, recently gave Hamas a free pass as a peace-aspiring national liberation movement while describing Israel’s “political and military leaders” as “barbarians.” Of course, Shlaim actually meant more generally that it was Israel and the Israelis who were the barbarians (see his latest book, Genocide in Gaza (Irish Pages Press, 2024)). Already back in 2019 Shlaim submitted to the International Criminal Court a report on Israeli war crimes and, more recently, helped the Qatari dictatorship prepare a report on the Israeli occupation of the “Palestinian territories,” for submission to the International Court of Justice, which is currently considering the - I believe - unmerited charge of genocide against Israel.

The irony here, of course, is that throughout Israel’s history it was the country’s Sephardi communities who adopted a hardline towards “the Arabs” and an expansionist mindset, and it was Sephardi killers who periodically assailed Ashkenazi peaceniks, even attacking Peace Now demonstrators with grenades and murdering the peace-making prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.

But, of course, the Gaza War, coming on top of the 58-year Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian-inhabited territories, has generated antisemitism in the West far more widespread and grievous than the occasional self-flagellation of Sephardi intellectuals. The war has resulted in a dramatic increase in violence against Jews, with murders and beatings of individual Jews and organized attacks on synagogues and Jewish primary schools. Jews are frightened and many, in countries like France, are considering immigration to Israel – while, ironically, many Israeli Jews, especially well-educated Ashkenazim, under simultaneous if different types of attack by Islamists and Netanyahu supporters, and alienated by a corrupt, war-perpetuating government, consider emigration to Portugal, Greece, Germany and the English-speaking world. If the triumph of Trump and the martial shenanigans of Putin have rendered the world incomprehensible to many outside the Middle East, so much more so has it become for many of the Jews living in the Western democracies.

(This article first appeared, in German, in Die Welt, on 8 October 2025)