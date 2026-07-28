Benny Morris's Corner

Benny Morris's Corner

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Iuval Clejan's avatar
Iuval Clejan
5d

This is kind of funny and sad at the same time. The line between madness and genius is not just found within individuals, but within cultures, such as Judaism. I think Ben Gvir is a nutcase, but the "alcatraz aligator guards" is pretty funny/tragic, in a nutty genius kind of way.

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L Simmons's avatar
L Simmons
3d

This is all so depressing. With young people voting for Ben-Gvir, I fear for Israel’s future. I want to remain a Zionist, but I don’t know for how much longer.

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