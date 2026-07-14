Benny Morris's Corner

Benny Morris's Corner

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Roaming Daniel
Jul 14

"You are being far too modest. *The Thirty-Year Genocide* by Benny Morris and Dror Ze'evi is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the broader history of the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Anatolia's approximately four million Christians between 1894 and 1924. I have not encountered another work that covers the subject as comprehensively.

Yair Auron has also made an important contribution through *The Banality of Indifference* and *The Banality of Denial*. These books place the Armenian Genocide within the context of the Yishuv during the late Ottoman period, when many Jews in pre-Mandate Palestine feared they could face similar persecution. Auron also examines the later realpolitik considerations that contributed to Israel's long-standing reluctance to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, given the strategic importance of its relationship with Turkey.

Anecdotes are not evidence, of course, but I travelled to Israel twice with a Turkish friend, and he was treated warmly on both occasions -- a feeling that was mutual. The events of recent years have not changed his views of Israel, although he readily acknowledges that his perspective is not representative of many of his friends. While the threat posed by Erdoğan's Turkey to Israel cannot be underestimated, I remain hopeful that, in a post-Erdoğan Turkey, a foundation can be found to rebuild warmer relations between the two countries."

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