Walking about the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, an Israeli graphically confronts the prospective reality of an Iranian nuclear attack on his country, the limbs and torsos of families burnt or eviscerated or irradiated by the bomb dropped on the city on 6 August 1945 by the American air force at the end of the Second World War. Never mind that the display downplays Japan’s initiation of the Pacific War or its preliminary aggressions in Manchuria and China or that it asserts, among other reasons, that the Truman Administration decided to drop the bomb in order “to justify to the American people the tremendous cost of [the] atomic bomb development,” as one caption absurdly explains. (The US, of course, deployed the new weapon to bring the war to an abrupt end, reasonably calculating that the alternative, its extension, would result in many more American and Japanese dead, far more than the 150,000 who died in Hiroshima. And, of course, the American public knew nothing about the A-bomb project as it unfolded during 1942-1945 or of its “cost.”)

But for an Israeli walking these cold, concrete museum passageways at the heart of today’s Hiroshima these ghastly images augur his possible future and that of his family and countrymen at the hands of the Islamist regime in Teheran, which for decades has announced the destruction of the Jewish state as a main foreign policy goal and, concurrently, has steadily pursued its nuclear weapons project. Successive Israeli and American leaders, indeed most world leaders - though often without public pronouncement - have long understood the dire threat to Israel, the Middle East and the international order (or “disorder”) of an Iranian Bomb, and US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have continuously vowed to prevent its manufacture.

Iran and other critics of Israel have long argued that Israel has possessed nuclear weapons since the late 1960s and it is only fair that Iran also be allowed such weaponry. But the two countries and regimes are essentially different. Israel, with all its flaws (and, under Netanyahu, they have been piling up), is a liberal democracy, as dramatically demonstrated in the recent general elections, while Islamist Iran is a theocratic dictatorship which only a few months ago slaughtered tens of thousands of its own disaffected citizens. Israel, despite continuous external siege and assault since its establishment and a succession of wars, has never used nuclear weapons or threatened to use them or made the destruction of Iran (or any other country) a policy objective. Rather, Israel’s founding prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, launched the country’s nuclear program to deter attack by its Arab neighbors and Ben-Gurion’s successors similarly viewed their ‘bomb in the basement’ as a defensive necessity.

But Iran, ruled by fanatical messianic leaders, has an altogether different mindset. Islamist Iran’s founding Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah Khomeini, in the 1980s may have dispatched thousands of young Iranians to study nuclear physics, metallurgy, and chemistry in Western universities in order to pave the way for a nuclear weapons project because of his country’s protracted war with Iraq. But he almost certainly also had the Jewish state - which he saw as a cancer that had to be eradicated - in mind. In any event, the Iran-Iraq war ended in 1988 and Khomeini’s successor, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (assassinated by an Israeli bomb in February 2026), advanced the Iranian nuclear project with Israel in its crosshairs.

Which is why, during the following decades, Israel mounted sabotage and assassination campaigns against Iran’s nuclear installations and scientists and against its ballistic missile program, which was, at least in part, designed to enable the delivery of nuclear warheads to target.

But Israel’s sabotage campaign only managed to stall the Iranian project. The multi-front Islamist war against Israel that began with the Hamas assault on the south of the country in October 2023 put the approaching Iranian nuclear threat starkly on the table. In June 2025 and again in February-April 2026 Israel and the US mounted pre-emptive assaults against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile installations.

But these failed to resolve the basic problem. The US-Israeli aerial campaigns may have badly damaged the Iranian sites but they failed to topple the regime bent on Israel’s destruction or end its nuclear program. Perhaps the campaigns would have succeeded had they devastated Iran’s oil, transportation and energy-producing infrastructure as advocated by Netanyahu. But Trump, fearing still higher global fuel prices, demurred. So the US-Israeli campaigns, besides causing great devastation, generated in Teheran a profound urge for revenge and reinforced the resolve of the Ayatollahs and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to achieve nuclear weaponry at a minimum as a means of deterring future Israeli-American assault.

The Israeli-American assaults destroyed Iran’s main nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordaw and Isfahan. But the regime has since apparently invested heavily in new sites (such as Pickaxe Mountain) and, crucially, retains the nuclear knowhow and the basic component for A-bombs, some 450 kilograms of Uranium enriched to 60% during the past decade.

No one in the West or Israel seems to know whether that material – in part or in whole - remains intact under the rubble of the destroyed nuclear installations or whether all or part of it is hidden elsewhere in sites around the country. And this material can be fairly quickly – within months, perhaps even weeks – enriched to the 90% required for A-bombs. (This, incidentally, doesn’t mean instant A-bombs; many months would still be needed, say the experts, to fashion the material into actual, miniaturized ballistic missile warheads. But the basic threat of an Iranian Bomb remains on the table.)

For Israel, the issue has now become entangled in the country’s ongoing political crisis. Netanyahu, who lost in the October 27 general elections, remains the prime minister in the transitional government and hopes to continue to hold onto power. He likely believes that a new attack on Iran, probably re-igniting the dormant, full-scale multi-front Islamist war (by the Palestinian Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, Iraqi militias and Iran itself) will generate a rally-round-the-flag momentum which will prevent his rival Gadi Eisenkot, the head of the opposition bloc, from becoming prime minister. (Eisenkot commands 67 seats in the newly-elected 120-seat Knesset (parliament) and appears on the way to setting up a coalition government composed of the opposition Zionist parties and the two Arab parties.)

But Trump, driven by domestic American concerns and the poor Republican showing in the mid-term elections, is reluctant to resume the unpopular war against Iran and has prevented Netanyahu from initiating an Israeli assault designed, in Netanyahu’s words, “to finish the job.” Netanyahu is keenly aware of Israel’s dependence on Washington - for political support (to ward off UN sanctions), for direct and indirect financial backing, and, crucially, for American supplies of weaponry, munitions and spare parts - and he is also hemmed in by resistance to a renewal of the war at the moment by the IDF brass and the Eisenkot-led bloc who have both, in unprecedented fashion, publicly denied that there is any immediate need to attack Iran.

Both have said that nothing has critically progressed in Iran’s nuclear project that merits a renewed Israeli assault at this time. So during the past fortnight Netanyahu’s aides, including Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, have announced that Iran is now fast developing a new avenue of mass destruction – poison gas. But neither Washington nor the IDF brass are convinced that this poses an imminent threat sufficient to warrant a new Israeli attack.

But most Israelis, including Eisenkot and the IDF brass, continue to dread the prospect of a nuclear-armed Iran led by a vengeful regime; the threat of “Hiroshima” still palpably hangs over the Jewish state. Not, perhaps, at the moment. But in the long term – months or years down the road – it very much poses an existential threat to the Jewish state. And whoever is in power in Jerusalem, Netanyahu or Eisenkot – and we must hope it will be Eisenkot – knows this, and will eventually need to act, with or without Washington’s participation or approval. If the fanatics in Teheran are not removed from power, the moment of truth lies not too far ahead and Israel with or without the US – and it appears that Israel has now been left very much to its own devices - will have to renew the war with Iran and put an end to its nuclear ambitions.

Trump may hope that Teheran will be brought to its knees, and the regime perhaps toppled, by the continuing US blockade at Hormuz and around Iran’s borders, which is severely damaging the country’s economy. But many experts believe that the pain sustained by the country’s citizenry will not bring about regime change or lead to a shelving of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

So, strategically speaking, the alternatives facing Israel are very simple - and bleak. Isolated by the international community and growingly alienated by the American public and its two main political parties, Israel - even if the liberal, uncorrupt and realistic Eisenkot replaces Netanyahu, as is likely - will have to face the future alone.

An Iran with nuclear weaponry and capable delivery systems will eventually mortally threaten the Jewish state. The ayatollahs and generals of the IRGC may one day, unprovoked or ostensibly provoked, launch nuclear-tipped missiles toward Tel Aviv in the hope or belief that Allah will protect them and that, somehow, Israel will fail to retaliate in kind. While IDF interceptors will likely knock down most of the incoming Iranian missiles, a few will get through. And as one-time Iranian president Rafsanjani once put it, Israel is a “one-bomb” country – that is, a nuclear bomb on Tel Aviv will destroy the Jewish state.

Israel is unlikely to pre-empt Iran with a nuclear strike of its own. Such an action, which most Israelis would probably oppose, will immortalize Israel’s pariah status among the nations and lead to the state’s gradual collapse. But retaliating against an Iranian nuclear strike is something else. Over the years, Israel has developed an effective second-strike capability, based on cruise missile-launching submarines and bomb-carrying aerial squadrons, capable of destroying Iran’s cities and infrastructure. But what worth is such destruction if in the rear Israel itself lies in ruins?

And, alternatively, even if there is no exchange of nuclear warheads a powerful nuclear Iran will dominate the Middle East and render life in Israel impossible (while the Sunni gulf states, who made their peace with Israel under the Abraham Accords, can be expected to bend a knee in economic and political submission). Already, tens of thousands of Israelis have left the country under the impact of the three years of Islamist attack. Many more are likely to follow suit if Iran dominates the region, unwilling to live in a country under nuclear threat by mad or at least unpredictable, gambling mullahs. And foreign investors and tourists will most certainly keep away. Gradually, bowing to the realities of power, the West will abandon the Jewish state, and its demise will follow, as night follows day.