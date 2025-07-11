Benny Morris's Corner

Benny Morris's Corner

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
Aug 2, 2025

I was a solider once myself, at a moment when both the army and the nation were tearing themselves apart over Vietnam and racial issues during the late sixties. I served four years active duty in communications intelligence, but never saw combat.

There is in the Louvre a small fragment of an ancient stele, generally referred to he Vulture Stele. It is the oldest known physical representation of large scale warfare, and it reminds us that this form of human activity is as old as civilization itself.

It is my assumption that no one who has not been in combat can truly understand what it is like, and so cannot fairly comment on the effects it may have on those who have. But I also remember Robert E. Lee’s pronouncement, supposedly made while watching his army decimate the Union regiments trying to cross the open ground toward Marye’s Heights during the battle of Fredericksburg, to the effect that 'it is well war is so terrible, else we would grow to love it too much'. He was certainly in a position to know.

I somehow doubt that Dr. Fussell would have made a similar comment, but if our reactions to similar events were all similar, we wouldn’t be human.

One can go on about ‘just wars’ and ‘unjust wars’ until the bovines return to the large red structure, but the question will never be resolved. It is also true since August 6th, 1945, that we really ought to end war before it ends us.But perhaps the greatest truth about war is that it contradicts what was so often assumed about WWI - that it was the war to end all wars. There can be no such thing of course, unless, as the recently deceased Tom Lehrer once noted, “we all go together”.

Perhaps the lesson we most need to learn is, as is so often the case, a very old one. The most common result of sowing the dragon’s teeth is the sewing of more dragon’s teeth.

As to Dr, Fussell’s experiences and all that they led to in his life, one perhaps remembers Simonides of Cos and his couplet written to the men who defended the ‘hot gates’ against the Mede.

“Go tell the Spartans, passerby

That here, at their command, we lie”

I believe it has always been assumed that it was a tribute to a legendary level of courage and sacrifice, but to me it always echoes in a somewhat different way - the last disparing cry of honor, agony, pain, and loss of all those tens of thousands who have died at someone else’s command, most often in wars they themselves had no hand in initiating.

The last lines of Eric Bogle’s And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda concern a legless veteran of Gallipoli on his porch watching his aging and diminishing comrades marching in memory of their war, and "the young people ask, What the hell are they marching for. And I ask myself the same question”.

It is one we have never asked with sufficient cognition.

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