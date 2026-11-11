A mista’arev (Hebrew; plural: mista’aravim) is an undercover agent who comports himself as an Arab, is fluent in basic Arabic and knows the Muslim prayers by heart—in short, who can pass for an Arab.

In the 1940s, Palestine’s pre-state Zionist militia, the Haganah, fielded an “Arab platoon” composed of Jewish Arabic-speakers with roots in Arab lands, as Matti Friedman details in his book, Spies of No Country. The platoon played a minor role in the 1948 War and after it was folded into the IDF in September of that year, some of its members were planted in Syria and Lebanon as spies. (The unit was disbanded and the spies recalled in 1950, according to Friedman.) After Israel conquered the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967, the IDF and the Border Police set up new mista’aravim units to identify and apprehend or kill Palestinian terrorists/resistance fighters in the occupied territories.

The Israeli TV and international Netflix series Fauda, which has now just completed its fifth season, depicts the operations of one of these units in the West Bank, Arab-populated East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Season 1, which first aired in 2015, begins with a team of mista’aravim infiltrating a Palestinian wedding party, as pastry-deliverers. When the initially smooth operation goes wrong and the operatives are exposed, an almost inevitable shootout follows, in which they kill the groom and briefly take the bride hostage before making their escape. The Israelis fail to capture their target: the groom’s brother, a Hamas terrorist mastermind Abu Ahmad (played by Hisham Suliman). Meanwhile, the bereaved bride, Amal, vows vengeance. In Episode 3, she plants a bomb in a crowded Tel Aviv nightclub and chooses to stay and die as it explodes amid a crowd of young Israelis. In Episodes 6–7, we witness an unauthorised operation in which the mista’aravim kidnap an Arab sheikh from a mosque during prayers. The Israeli operatives use torture (taking a hammer to his hands) to extort vital information from him about Abu Ahmad’s whereabouts. By the end of the season, the Israelis have frustrated a sarin gas attack and Abu Ahmad has been killed by his deputy, Walid (superbly portrayed by Shadi Mar’i), who then takes over Hamas’s West Bank cell.

The episodes are heavy with personal drama, with flirtations, affairs and divorces among the Israelis, and clan conflicts among the Palestinians; there is even a not entirely persuasive depiction of an affair that crosses the Jewish–Arab divide. Doron, Fauda’s burly lead mista’arev, is semi-retired and busy with his vineyards. His angst-ridden wife, Gali, finds relief bedding one of Doron’s fellow fighters, Na’or. Meanwhile, Doron himself has an operationally justified—but also genuine—affair with the willowy Shirin al-Abed (Laëtitia Eïdo), a Palestinian doctor who treated Abu Ahmad and who at first believes that Doron is Palestinian. Shirin is later betrothed and married to Abu Ahmad’s sidekick, Walid, who happens to be her cousin. (Palestinians often marry their cousins.)

Fauda prominently features both Palestinian and Israeli women, one or two of the latter even take part in raids, as mista’aravot. Meanwhile, the Arab women talk politics, negotiate with terrorist leaders and make deals with Shin Bet executives. In this, Fauda’s producers seem to be pandering to Western sexual egalitarianism. Sexual equality is not exactly flavour of the month among Muslim Arabs—though Palestinian women do seem to have advanced further in this respect than most of their kin outside the Holy Land.

Fauda’s fifth season has now ended and with it, perhaps, the show (further seasons have not been greenlit as of the time of writing). The magazine Firstpost describes the series as “an unforgettable piece of entertainment,” while in 2017, the New York Times rated it as one of the best international TV shows. Fauda is popular worldwide and—perhaps surprisingly—has also been a major hit in the Arab world. It ranks first among Netflix shows in Lebanon; second in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain; and third or fourth in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt and Morocco.

Most Israelis believe that the show’s complex depictions of Jews and Arabs are realistic. All the protagonists are portrayed as feeling human beings whose motives and behaviour are intelligible—with the possible exception of the ever-genuflecting Islamist true believers. But while agreeing that the episodes’ action sequences are effective and the acting and direction highly professional, some critics have argued that the show is propagandistic and has a clear pro-Israeli slant. Writing for The Atlantic, Yasmeen Serhan argues that Netflix would do well to commission “a [countervailing] Palestinian-created series.” Yara Hawari in Al Jazeera concedes that Fauda is not “crude … classic Orientalist cinema,” but accuses the show of being one of a number of recent “programmes focusing on Israel and trying to show it as a force for good” that are “no less racist and perhaps even more dangerous [because of their] subtlety and slick presentation.”

Yet Fauda does not shy away from the moral complexities of the military occupation, Palestinian terrorism/resistance (depending on your viewpoint) and Israeli counter-insurgency. It even devotes space to internal Palestinian rivalries between the messianic Hamas and the ostensibly secular Fatah-led Palestinian National Authority—I write “ostensibly” because almost all Palestinian Arabs are believers—and examines the PNA’s problematic relations with the IDF and with Shin Bet, the General Security Service, Israel’s equivalent of the FBI. There are even hints of internal Israeli disaffection with their government’s policies and friction between the advocates of different approaches to the conflict.

The current season, Season 5, is the show’s most relevant and politically engaged; two of its episodes are devoted to the 7 October 2023 Hamas assault on southern Israel that triggered the current, protracted Islamist–Israeli war, whose end is still nowhere in sight.

The season revolves around the unsanctioned efforts by the mista’arev Eli (Yaakov Zada-Daniel) and his friend, the Negev Bedouin Salem (a dignified Bian Anteer), to execute those responsible for the deaths of Salem’s son and Eli’s wife and stepchildren in the massacre of 7 October 2023. The main culprit is Hamas squad leader Maher (Amjad Bader), a Palestinian who is living in Marseille and married to a French woman, and whom Shin Bet has recruited as an operative.



The scenes of what happened in the kibbutzim attacked by the Islamists that day, presented in an extended two-episode flashback, are so graphic and heart-rending that some commentators have suggested that Fauda is the most persuasive presentation of Israel’s case for its post-7 October onslaught against Hamas in Gaza, which, three years later, has left the Strip devastated and 74,000 Palestinians dead.

Season 5, Episodes 7–8 display what happened in southern Israel that day when hundreds of Israeli civilians were raped, maimed and murdered. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently vowed to kill or imprison those responsible—and, indeed, the IDF and Shin Bet eliminated hundreds of the perpetrators in targeted killings during the subsequent invasion of the Strip. Since then, despite an official truce, dozens of alleged perpetrators have been assassinated by Israeli drones and agents, usually at the rate of two to four a week.

On 7 October, Eli’s wife, Hagit (Dafi Shoshana-Alpern), and her two children are trapped in their kibbutz home along with Salem’s son, Yusuf, who has been helping to build a gazebo for them. In a powerful extended take, we watch as a Hamas squad break into the house while Hagit, Yusuf and the children hide in the safe room. The Hamasniks bang on and shoot at the room’s impenetrable steel door. Hagit comforts the children as the gunmen plunder the fridge and one chubby terrorist shovels a handful of creamy strawberry cake into his mouth, left over from the daughter’s seventeenth birthday party.



Yusuf and the Hamasniks talk through the door. The gang leader promises Yusuf—who repeatedly identifies himself as a Muslim—that, if they open up, no one will be hurt, “I swear by Allah.” Yusuf responds by quoting an Islamic adage to the effect that Islam forbids the killing of women and children. The Hamasniks then pour petrol on the door and ignite it, engulfing the family in smoke. Eventually, Yusuf opens the door, while Hagit and the children clamber out of a window. Even as Yusuf appeals to them in the name of Allah, the gang shoots him dead. Squad leader Maher finds Hagit cowering outside with her two children. When he ogles the daughter with undisguised lust, Hagit offers to go with him to the bedroom in her child’s stead. As they walk towards the room, Hagit hears her children being gunned down. Then the door closes on her bedroom, where Maher rapes and slaughters her.

While this horrific scene unfolds, Eli and Doron (with fellow operative Steve) are making their separate ways through the Hamas-infested countryside to reach Hagit and the children, fighting off gunmen on the way. Doron attempts to rescue a young woman, only to encounter heaps of bloodied corpses of young partygoers who have been gunned down and, in some cases, obviously raped. Episode 7 ends with Eli, who has somehow made it home, discovering his murdered wife and stepchildren.

So, how realistic is Fauda? At least somewhat, especially in its depiction of 7 October. Some of the cast and crew of Fauda have real-life connections to the events depicted in the show.

The show was conceived and created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz. Issacharoff was the Middle East affairs correspondent for Israel Radio in 2003–06 and covered the West Bank and Arab affairs for the Israeli daily Haaretz in 2005–12. Raz, who is of Jewish Algerian and Jewish Iraqi parentage, also stars in the series as the courageous but headstrong and impulsive Doron. Raz did his IDF service in Duvdevan (Hebrew for “cherry”), then Central Command’s mista’aravim unit, and served in its reserves for twenty years. In 1993, Raz went to the US, where he worked as a bodyguard, first for Nastassja Kinski and then for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. He returned to Israel in 1995, aged 24, to study at Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Tel Aviv.

Two members of the show’s cast and crew were casualties of the Gaza war. Production team member Matan Meir, an IDF reservist, was killed by a Hamas booby-trap on 11 November 2023; and Idan Amedi, an IDF reservist who plays the mista’arev Sagi in Seasons 2–4, was severely injured in January 2024 while serving in Gaza.

Raz himself was in Romania on 7 October when his sister telephoned him from Kibbutz Erez, in the Gaza Envelope, where she was hiding in her home as the terrorists closed in. (Miraculously, she escaped unhurt.) Raz managed to find a seat on an El Al flight, arrived in Israel on 8 October and drove straight down to the border, carrying a gun. The following day, both he and Issacharoff helped the civilian organisation Brothers in Arms to evacuate families and came under Hamas rocket fire in Sderot.

When Raz knocked on the door of one of the families they were evacuating, a woman shouted, “It’s Doron! Doron is here!”

(This article was originally published on 27 October on Thinkable Review, which I fully recommend.)