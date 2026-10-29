Benny Morris's Corner

Benny Morris’s Corner

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L Simmons's avatar
L Simmons
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After January 1, if all goes well this coming Tuesday, Trump’s hands will be tied. This is not a popular war in the US, and is exacerbating antisemitism.

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