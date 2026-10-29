The long-awaited, historic general elections in Israel on 27 October have left the country in political chaos, with a virtual stalemate between the opposition pro-change bloc and incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu’s current coalition bloc. Ast the moment, neither bloc can muster the necessary 61 seats (in the 120-seat Knesset (parliament)) to form a new government.

Despite pre-election projections of a pro-change victory, the pro-change bloc, with former IDF chief of general staff Gadi Eisenkot its (still officially) uncrowned leader, won only 48 seats as opposed to the Netanyahu bloc’s 53. Sitting firmly between them, the country’s two Arab political lists – Ra’am, headed by Mansour Abbas, and the Joint List, headed by Yousef Jabareen - have won an unprecedented 19 seats and have both expressed a willingness to join or support a future pro-change government. (Until now, the country’s Arab minority, constituting 21 per cent of Israel’s citizenry, have been kept at arm’s length away from the state’s national political governance.)

However, with their new-found parliamentary clout (and they will certainly henceforward influence Knesset legislative initiatives), they may now have a chance to get their foot into the national political door. But it is not going to be clear sailing.

The Arab parties vigorously oppose the continued rule of Netanyahu and his coalition, which includes racist, some say, Fascist, parties, principally Jewish Power (led by Itamar Ben-Gvir) and the Religious Zionist Party (led by Bezalel Smotrich). Netanyahu himself devoted his electioneering these past few months inciting against the country’s Arab minority and their political parties.

So they will not join the Netanyahu bloc. Netanyahu’s only hope to reach or surpass 61 lies with some Jewish members of the pro-change bloc turning coat and joining his bloc. At the moment, this appears unlikely.

But Eisenkot, too, has scant chances of forming a government if he, and the heads of his bloc’s constituent parties, stand by their pre-election promises not to partner with the Arab parties in a prospective coalition or even form a government reliant on their support “from outside.” Avigdor Lieberman, who heads the pro-change Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel is Our Home) Party, and Naftali Bennett, who heads the pro-change Beyahad (Together) Party, both insistently and consistently have ruled out any partnership with what they have called the “anti-Zionist” Arab parties. (Abbas and his Ra’am Party, unlike the Joint List, have agreed to designate Israel a “Jewish State” and have condemned the Hamas slaughter of Israelis on October 7 but have so far resisted calls to designate Hamas a “terrorist organization,” as demanded by Eisenkot.)

Meanwhile, the votes are being officially tallied and Israel President Yitzhak Herzog is expected to meet individually with all the party heads and hear who they recommend to form the next coalition government. Herzog will then have to choose between Netanyahu and Eisenkot. The person selected will then have a shot at mustering the necessary 61 votes. If he fails, Herzog will then select another party leader to give it a shot.

Since 27 October, Herzog has insisted that he opposes new elections – which would only take place, say, in six months’ time - to break the deadlock, and will try to get Netanyahu and Eisenkot to agree to form a united Zionist coalition based, at its core, on Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Eisenkot’s Yashar (straight or honest) Party.

But Eisenkot abhors Netanyahu and has dismissed his governance of Israel these past four years as incompetent and corrupt, and he holds Netanyahu responsible for the IDF and intelligence failures before and on October 7, 2023, and has said he will not sit with Netanyahu in a new coalition government. (Eisenkot briefly sat in Netanyahu’s cabinet in the weeks after October 7 and was appalled and resigned.)

As well, Eisenkot and the other pro-change parties oppose Netanyahu on such crucial issues as the ultra-orthodox exemption from military service (Netanyahu has consistently supported this exemption) and the prime minister’s refusal to establish a state commission of inquiry to probe the October 7 failures, in which Hamas murdered almost 1,200 Israelis and took hostage to Gaza another 251 (some of whom died in captivity).

Meanwhile, until a new government is formed, Netanyahu will continue to rule and head the transitional government (which, by law, is banned from legislating laws or appointing or dismissing key officials).

But another, external factor is likely to affect the internal political process: the war with Iran. Iran may attack Israel. But much more likely is an Israeli attack on Iran. This would likely vitally reshuffle the Israeli political deck.

Netanyahu has vowed, since 27 October, to launch a new offensive against Iran, to halt its march toward nuclear weaponry and, if possible, to topple Teheran’s Islamist regime, which since 1979 has vowed to destroy the Jewish state.

But Netanyahu is not a completely free agent. So far, the IDF chief of general staff, General Eyal Zamir has prevented a new IDF assault on Iran or even IDF measure in preparation for such an immediate attack, much to Netanyahu’s ire. Indeed, government circles have said that Netanyahu is now eager to fire Zamir (but probably cannot do this while heading a transitional government). But there is another, more forceful constraint on Israel’s freedom of action: President Trump.

Most observers believe that Netanyahu will not send the jets to strike Iran without the express permission of President Trump as Israel is reliant on the supply of American munitions and spare parts, and political backing. Indeed, it was reported a few days before the elections that Trump refused Netanyahu’s request to strike at Iran. And, of course, Netanyahu and the IDF prefer to attack Iran jointly with the American military, as they did in the two previous offensives against Iran, back in June 2025 and February-April 2026.

But Trump has more or less announced that he will not attack Iran before the upcoming US mid-term elections (on 3 November), and appears to prefer reaching a deal with Iran rather than going to war (again). But most Israeli observers believe that the Iranians are unlikely to agree to terms for a deal acceptable to Washington. Trump, with all his wavering and unreliability on various issues, has all along insisted that Iran must abandon its nuclear weapons program and, crucially, transfer to the US or a third party the 460 kilograms of almost weapons-grade (60%) enriched Uranium hidden or buried in sites around the country (and remove their maritime blockade at the Strait of Hormuz). The Iranians, as is their wont, are likely to drag out the talks with the US for as long as possible.

But, for Trump, the moment of decision is almost at hand. He sees ending Iranian belligerency and the ayatollahs’ Bomb project as a key issue in his presidential legacy. So most Israeli observers believe that after 3 November, Trump, however reluctantly, will renew the war and he will want Israeli participation.

Which brings us back to the Israeli political scene. Just before the Israeli elections, Trump (twice) publicly supported the continuation of Netanyahu governance in Jerusalem, saying that he prefers Netanyahu as his partner in a renewed assault on Iran.

And the renewal of the war, which Netanyahu is eager for, will likely prove of internal political benefit. With Iranian ballistic missiles falling on Tel Aviv and Israeli pilots in harm’s way over Iran, a patriotic fervor will sweep Israel. And the rally-round-the-flag momentum will likely induce Netanyahu, before any new coalition can form, to call new elections. In an atmosphere of war or immediate post-war, and probable Israeli (or American-Israeli) military success, Netanyahu will hope to win handily. If the Ayatollahs’ regime begs for mercy or actually falls, Netanyahu is likely to win big.

So in the coming weeks we are likely to see foot-dragging in the Israeli political process and an eventual new bout of warfare with Iran re-shuffling the internal Israeli political cards. This time, according to Netanyahu, the Israel Air Force (and, probably the American military) will go after Iran’s vital infrastructure and power and oil installations (something which Trump prevented Israel from doing during February-April 2026). Such a strike will cause a severe economic crises and possibly result in the ouster of Iran’s Islamist regime.